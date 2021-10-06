Bruce Richard Moehrle (Dad and Papa), 66, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
He was born Jan. 15, 1955, to Richard and Helen Murphy Moehrle. He lived his entire life on the family farm in Uniontown. He married Carol Moser Moehrle in 1978, and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in July.
Bruce loved the farm, farm life, land and soil. His early years were spent farming and running cattle with his dad, (both in Uniontown and Troy). His life was focused in the agriculture industry and he worked for NuChem as an agronomist most of his career. He loved being an agronomist and helping farmers grow healthier crops.
He retired in 2018, but continued to work with his son and loved spending his time driving around the area looking at crops, spending time with family and friends, as well as doing leatherwork projects and writing short stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cindy Druffel.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Ben (Lynn) Moehrle, daughter Kayla (Eric) Sprenger, as well as four grandchildren, Clair and Jake Moehrle and Charlie and Maeby Sprenger, all living on the family farm.
At his request (demand), no public service will be held. Bruce will be laid to rest at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.