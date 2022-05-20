Hawg Silva, 50, of Moscow, passed away at his home in the evening hours Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Hawg was born May 1, 1972, in Livermore, Calif., to Kathleen Schulz and William Silva. He attended schools in Lodi, Calif.
Hawg ran multiple successful businesses throughout the years. These included Hawg’s Grill, Hawg’s Home Improvement and Repair, and most recently, he co-owned a contracting business with his son. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, boating, camping, ATV riding, long rides on his Harley, caring for his five dogs, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. Hawg truly had a heart of gold and is loved by many.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen, and stepfather, Dennis Schulz, of Moscow; father, William, and stepmother, Jeanne Silva, of Yerington, Nev.; son, Harley (Angelica) Silva, of Moscow; stepdaughter, Madison Zumhofe, of Moscow; stepson, Tanner Zumhofe, of Lewiston; daughter, Lilly Silva, of Moscow; and granddaughter, Dallas Silva, of Moscow. He is also survived by his five dogs, LJ, Marley, Odin, Brownie and Junior.
A celebration of life for Hawg will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Humane Society of the Palouse, 2019 E. White Ave., Moscow, ID 83843, or The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at supporting.afsp.org/campaign/Hawg-Silva-2022.