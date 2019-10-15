Bryan Jones passed away peacefully at home Oct. 12, 2019. He was 65.
Bryan was born Oct. 9, 1954, in Astoria, Ore., to Melvin and Freda Jones. In 1960, they moved to Orofino, where they homesteaded. In 1973, Bryan joined the Army, which took him around the world and stationed him in Germany.
Bryan married Teresa Furr in 1982 in Coeur d’Alene, and together they had four children. In 1998, Bryan moved to Yuma, Ariz., where he lived for 21 years before returning home to Idaho to be with family.
Bryan had several hobbies. He was an avid mechanic and car guy, and he enjoyed his loud music, fishing, mushroom hunting and especially enjoyed being with his family.
Bryan is survived by three children: Dawn (Wade) Matthes, of Weippe, Adam Jones, of Lewiston, and Dusty (Justin) Baxter, of Moscow. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Zack, Cole, William, Ava, Sabrina and Weslee.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Freda Jones, daughter Billy Joe Jones and granddaughter Raven Dawn Jones.
The family would like to thank Marie from Elite Home Health & Hospice and also the management team at Aspen Park for their love and support.
At his request, no services are planned. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.