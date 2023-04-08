Byron Duane Bottoms

Byron Duane Bottoms died peacefully at home on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023, with Jacque, his wife of 60 years, by his side.

He was born 80 years ago on March 16, 1943, in Cañon City, Colo., to Walter and Mildred (Zimmerman) Bottoms. They soon moved to Boulder, Colo., where he spent much of his early life.

An only child, he often recounted happy memories of growing up with his cousins and many other longtime friends.

