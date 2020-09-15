Callie Leola Nicholson

Callie Leola (Burgess) (Moore) Nicholson, 93, a resident of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Callie was born Nov. 3, 1926, at Siletz, Ore., to Horace and Beulah Burgess. She married Harold Moses Moore on Nov. 5, 1944, and they made their home in Moscow. Survivors include her children, Joann Shockley (Robert), of Ritzville, Wash.; Lloyd Moore (Ronda), of Post Falls, Idaho; Allen Moore (Diane), of Warden, Wash.; and Tom Moore (Noel), of Nevus, Mont. Callie and Harold were married for 53 years until he passed June 29, 1997.
Callie then reunited with her childhood friend, Delbert Andrew Nicholson, and were married Nov. 7, 1998, and they too had a long and happy marriage of 22 years in their homes in Potlatch, Princeton and finally Moscow until Delbert passed June 5, 2020. She is survived by three stepchildren, Layne Nicholson (Carol), Lee Nicholson (Darla) and Lonnie Nicholson (Paula), all from Potlatch.
Callie was always involved in activities with her children and her church including being a 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. She was an amazing seamstress, quilter and embraced technology, learning how to use the computer at the age of 73. An example of her love and generosity is that she had made a quilt for each of her 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren of her combined families.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Bob Lambert presiding. Callie will be laid to rest in LaCrosse at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or to the Potlatch Senior Meal Site, P.O. Box 129, Potlatch, ID 83855. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.
The Moore family would like to express our gratitude to the Nicholson family for taking such good care of our mother all these years, as well as Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice.