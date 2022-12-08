Carl Leon Mitchell, 101, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Carl was born August 12, 1921, in West Virginia, to Emery Harrison Mitchell and Marguerite Glover Mitchell.
Carl rode the box cars to Idaho as a young teen and he enlisted in the Army and in 1940, he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, where he built runways for allied aircraft. Later, Carl was sent to Spokane to teach rock crushing school and he was later transferred to Okinawa, Japan. After WWII, he worked in construction around the world and settled in Washington as a heavy equipment mechanic. He married the love of his life, Minnie Blumberg, on Christmas Eve of 1944.
Carl is survived by his sisters Pauline and Violet, his brother Junior, his daughters Carol Kimble, Beverly (Leroy) Sullivan and Lynn (Sandy) Bain, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.
Carl is known for his love of playing music, with his favorite instrument being the mandolin, his one-of-a-kind stories, taking his grandchildren fishing and his devotion to his entire family. Carl also took the Military Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2021.
We are grateful that you are, at last, in the loving arms of your beloved “Yankee” (Minnie).
“A man never dies. His light, like the sun, will shine on forever.”