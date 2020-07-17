Carmen Maria Emerson, 87, died at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Moscow Cemetery in Moscow.
Carmen was born May 15, 1933, in Puerto Rico, to Leoncio and Felicita Cruz. At a young age, she moved with her family to New York state and lived in Brooklyn before moving to their family home built by her father outside of New York City. She later attended business school in New York and moved to California to start a job as a school secretary.
Carmen met her husband, Jerry Emerson, while on a double blind date arranged by a friend in July of 1962 and was married shortly after in Temple City, Calif., Feb. 17, 1963. Their son Timothy Ray Emerson was born four years later in February 1966. Together they lived in San Diego while her husband finished his Navy duties and lived in many different places such as Ridge Crest, Calif., before coming to Moscow in 1980. Carmen enjoyed sewing, reading, and growing a variety of beautiful flowers in her garden, among other interests. Her determined spirit and love for the Lord was evident in how she loved others around her. She is survived by her husband Jerry Emerson; and brothers Victor and Ishmael Cruz.
