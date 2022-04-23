Carol Frances Dollar (Oenning)

Carol Dollar, 82, of Marysville, Wash., died peacefully in her home Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was born March 24, 1940, in Uniontown, to Joseph and Lucina Oenning. She was retired from retail and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Her memory is carried on by her husband, Jerry Dollar; daughters Michelle Thompson, Renee Westhoff, Gerri Gilmore and Kimberly Discher; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Her infectious smile and loving hugs will be missed by everyone she met.
There will be a funeral for Carol at 10:30 a.m. April 27 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4200 88th St. NE, Marysville. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. on April 30 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.