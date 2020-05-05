Carol Harbin Robinson passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at home in Moscow, because of complications of acute myeloid leukemia.
Carol was born to Donald and Vivian Harbin on a crisp, sunny Friday, Feb. 15, 1952, in Lewiston. She was raised and attended school in Moscow, graduating in 1970, and then immediately starting school at Kinman Business University, graduating in 1971. Carol began working the week following graduation at the University of Idaho, where she also continued to take classes, broadening her education. In 1975, a move to Washington State University began a 40-year career at the university. She began work in Staff Personnel until 1977, when she was promoted to the Library Administrative Office and worked there until retirement in September 2015. Carol held progressively more responsible jobs, retiring as director of administrative services, overseeing budget, facilities, accounts payable/receivable and personnel. She served on many university administrative committees during her tenure and was a mentor to many.
She married the love of her life, Jerry Robinson, on Feb. 14, 1981, in Moscow. They enjoyed just over 39 years together, experiencing many wonderful adventures. Jerry survives at the family home in Moscow, along with her loving cats. She is also survived by Radmila Sarac, London, and Marijia Sarac, New York, who were like daughters to Carol, and Jerry’s brothers, Dennis (Nancy), of Boise, and Jim (Mary), of Moscow, and their families, who she cared very deeply about. She was so fortunate to have such a wonderful circle of friends who supported her to the end. Her life was so much fuller having known them all. Carol enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, quilting, sewing and reading. She leaves behind thousands of ideas saved on Pinterest and a quilting room that is piled high with fabric and all things quilting. She did not get the opportunity to try all the Pinterest ideas or use all the fabric she had collected, but those things were still of great joy to her.
During this past year of infusions and hospital visits, the Gritman/Cancer Care NW, Oncologist Dr. Srijana Rai and her team of oncology and infuses nurses were so kind and caring that there are no real words to describe what they meant to both Carol and Jerry. Thank you!
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held because of the COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a later date. She wanted this to be a joyous time, not a sad one.
Her mother always told her that Friday’s child was loving and giving, and she should strive for that in her life. We think she did.
Suggested donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Palouse or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.