Carol Iverson, a long time Genesee resident passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. Carol was born Dec. 23, 1946, to Guy and Orla Yarnell in Tonasket, Wash. She was raised on an apple orchard with three brothers and three sisters. She graduated in 1965 from Tonasket High School. After graduation she moved to Lewiston and lived with her sister JoAnn and worked at First Security Bank at the Fifth and Main branch. It was in Lewiston that she met the love of her life Larry Iverson. They were married in 1968 in Lewiston. They moved to the family farm outside of Genesee, where they raised three daughters. They were married for 54 wonderful years before Larry passed in February of 2022.
Carol was an active member of the Genesee Jolly Janes group for many years. She was an avid crafter, which included quilting, crocheting, counted cross stitch and sewing. She loved going to craft fairs and looking for new crafting ideas. She made many of the outfits the girls wore when they were young. If she wasn’t crafting, she loved to read. Her cooking was enjoyed by her family and the hired hands that helped on the farm in the summer. A fond memory for the girls and grandkids is that there were always homemade cookies in the cookie jar. In the summer she enjoyed tending to her flower beds and the garden. She loved the annual camping trips and riding four wheelers with family and friends. She was often seen throwing beer cans out the door of the camper as she made beer pancakes.
Carol is survived by her daughters Jeannie (Troy) Culver, Julie (Monte) Wilson and Jodie (Jason Phillips) Iverson, all of Lewiston, and her grandchildren Sydney and Dylan Wilson and Kinsey and Ryson Culver. Along with her siblings: sisters — JoAnne Huntley, of Clarkston, Vicky (Mike) Edmonson, of Weippe, Marilyn Hall, of Ralls, Texas, and her brothers — Paul (Cathy) Yarnell, of Omak, Wash., and Gene (Joy) Yarnell, of Clarkston. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Iverson, parents Orla Yarnell and Guy Yarnell and brother Neal Yarnell. She will be greatly missed and loved by her many friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Girls Residential Care for taking great loving care of Carol.
The service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial service will follow at Moscow City Cemetery.
Please join us for a covered-dish gathering in celebration of life for both Larry and Carol at the Genesee Fire Hall following the burial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Genesee Quilters Club Attn: Mary Stout, 1351 Old Hwy 95, Genesee, ID 83832.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.