The memorial service for Carole and Roy Johnson, of Pullman, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way in Pullman. Carole Johnson, 85, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, and her husband, Roy Johnson, 83, passed away July 24, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA, 99163; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash Street, Pullman, WA, 99163; or Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview Street Blg B, Pullman, WA 99163.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.