Edith Carole Beckner, 80, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.
Carole was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Forestburg, Texas, to Debs and Effie (Taylor) Echols. Carole attended her school in Forestburg.
She married Kenneth Meckel on Nov. 11, 1982, in Coeur d’Alene and the couple made their home in Potlatch. Mr. Meckel died in 1998.
She married Bruce Beckner on Sept. 9, 2000, and the couple made their home in Potlatch. Mr. Beckner died Jan. 25, 2022.
Carole was a loving mother, wife, sister and grandma. She was one of a kind. Carole had the biggest heart, and she loved giving hugs. Her smile could light up the room. Carole loved camping, sewing, road trips, yard sales, watching her humming birds, all her cats, and most of all, her collection of gems — boy does she have a lot.
Carole is survived by brothers Elvin and Harvey; sister Hazel; her kids, Christal (Tim), of Harvard, Dena (Dj), of Clarkston, and her sweet angel, Debbie (Tom); and her stepkids, Donny (Wendy), of Lewiston, Brad (Jackie), of Potlatch, and Jeremy (Jennifer), of Potlatch. Carole also had a really big family at Ladow Court, full of awesome people. She sure loved them all.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Beckner, of Ladow Court Assisted Living of Garfield; dad, Debs, and mother, Effie; her brother Jim; sisters Joyce, Sondra and Elaine, all of Texas. Carole is also survived by six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Carole will have her service at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Freeze Church in Potlatch, with Pastor Catherine Lyle officiating the service. Bruce Beckner’s service will follow at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery near Potlatch. A luncheon will follow the services at the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton. Please come and join us.
