Carole S. Johnson, 85, a longtime Pullman, resident, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her Pullman home. She was born Sept. 11, 1935 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Albert W. and Mary (Lawler) Schulte. Following high school graduation in Fort Madison, she attended Clarke College in Iowa for two years, transferred to the University of Iowa where she received her Bachelors, taught in Michigan for a few years, and returned to the University of Iowa for her Masters and PhD degrees in Education. Carole met Roy Johnson while in graduate school and in October of 1967 they were married in Iowa City, Iowa. In January 1968, she began her career at Washington State University in the College of Education, and retired in 2002 as a full professor after 34 years of distinguished service.
She enjoyed reading, loved to travel (visiting all seven continents), was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman, served as a volunteer at Pullman Regional Hospital and was active with the Pullman Senior Center.
Carole is survived by her husband of 52 years Roy Johnson; their daughter Jennifer (Doug) McElroy of San Antonio, Texas; their son Mark (Denise) Johnson of Gig Harbor, Wash.; three grandchildren Griffin, Emma and Riley Johnson; her sister Elizabeth Knudson; and her three brothers William, Joseph and Frank Schulte.
Services will be planned for next spring or summer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church when it is safe to gather. Carole will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations can be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman, WA 99163 or to the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.