Carolyn Munns Jensen, 76, of Idaho Falls, formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home after a brief battle with cancer.
Because of COVID-19, a private family funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Thunder Ridge 1st Ward Chapel, 4459 John Adams Parkway, Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Steve Boyle officiating. Services will be livestreamed for the public at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary.
A private family viewing was held from 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the services at the church, Thursday, Dec, 3, 2020. Interment was in the Iona Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent, and a full obituary is available online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.