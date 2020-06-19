Carrie Jenann Hosley passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home in Deary. She was 49.
She was the first baby born to Bob and Sandy Hobbs in Milwaukie, Ore., Jan. 1, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob. She is survived by her mom, Sandy, of Troy; her sisters, Debbie (Bill), of Kingman, Ariz., and Teresa (Chuck) Hobbs, of Troy; brother Tom (Mary), also of Troy; daughters Kelsie (Kody), of Juliaetta, and Brittany (Colton), of Pierce; grandchildren Emmett and Dixie, of Juliaetta; boyfriend Clyde, of Troy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was loved by all and always put a smile on everyone’s face. We will all miss her very much. Carrie enjoyed four-wheeling, water balloons and will be remembered for her cooking, especially her biscuits and gravy, always having plenty for all. She loved spending her spare time with her grandchildren, friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. June 26 with dinner at 5 p.m. at the Deary Community Center. It will be potluck style. All we ask, if you bring a dish, please make sure it’s covered when you enter the building.
Cards can be sent to 28581 Weischman Road, Juliaetta, ID 83535.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is entrusted with assisting the family, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.