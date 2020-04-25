Catherine Elizabeth “Cathy” (Nichols) Rieser, 73, died of multiple natural causes Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene.
Cathy was born Jan. 17, 1947, to parents William and Catherine (Gustavson) Nichols in Chicago. She was raised in Lombard, Ill. After her graduation from Glenbard East High School, she married Robert Miller in 1966. Their daughter, Christina “Tina” (Miller) Cahoon was born in 1970. They divorced in 1978. She earned her registered nurse license the following year and enriched many lives during her 26-year medical career.
Cathy remarried in 1982 to Steven Rieser, and the family moved to Moscow. She loved the people of northern Idaho and never missed an opportunity to make a new friend. She was a cherished sister to the women of the local Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed outdoor activities, including backpacking down to the bottom and back out of the Grand Canyon. She traveled frequently, making numerous trips to England and Scotland. She excelled at her hobbies, from painting to crafts to reading.
Cathy and Steve shared almost 38 years of marriage. He survives her. She is also survived by their daughter, Tina, of Coeur d’Alene; her stepmother, Dorothy; her sisters, Karen, Pam, and Linda; and her brother, Chuck. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Catherine; and her brother, Jack.
Cathy’s qualities of cheerfulness, intelligence, independence, caring and humor made her a devoted wife, loving mother and treasured friend. She will be missed.
Cathy’s remains were cremated in accordance with her wishes. A remembrance service will be scheduled.