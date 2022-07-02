Catherine Lynn “Cathy” Beahan passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home in Moscow.
Cathy was born Nov. 11, 1955, to Raymond Harley Lear, of Fayette County, Pa., and Margaret Irene “Marge” Pastor, of Grindstone, Pa.
Cathy’s mother, Marge, passed away Nov. 1, 1960, in Baltimore, Md., because of complications from breast cancer. Cathy’s father married Janice Elaine Ramsey on Oct. 20, 1962, and the family moved often as the needs of the United States Air Force dictated, including postings in England; Anchorage, Alaska; and Lompoc, Calif. The family also grew with the addition of two sisters for Cathy.
Cathy graduated from Cabrillo High School in Lompoc in 1973. She continued her education, earning an associates of science degree in accounting in 1993.
Cathy married Frank Beahan on Aug. 22, 1983, in Ballard, Calif. On Nov. 18, 1985, they welcomed their precious daughter, Shannon, to the family.
In 1987, Cathy was diagnosed with cancer and battled the disease with ferocity, courage and determination, with a total focus on defeating the affliction that took her mother’s life when she was young. Remarkable medical attention along with her strength and determination to beat cancer resulted in a successful result of being cancer-free in 1988.
The family moved to Moscow in October 1993. In December 1997, Cathy earned her real estate license and began her career with University City Realtors that merged with Tomlinson Black Real Estate, and again merged with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Associates (all in Moscow). She was a successful, resolute and professional agent who was respected in the industry and loved by her customers and clients. In July 2013, she retired from real estate sales after a remarkably successful career.
Cathy and Bill Morscheck were married June 23, 2004. In addition to their work in real estate, they enjoyed multiple trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, boating, golf and spending time having fun with family and friends. Cathy was adored by her grandchildren and loved spending time with them doing the loving things only a “Nana” could do. She enjoyed various craft projects including beading, sewing and loving her pets. She often said that she wished she would have trained as a veterinarian so she could help and treat the small animals she loved.
Cathy was preceded in death by her mother, Marge, and her father, Raymond “Jack” Lear. She is survived by her husband, Bill Morscheck, of Moscow; daughter, Shannon Beahan, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; bonus mother, Jan Lear, of Bardtown, Ky.; sisters, Cheryl Lynn (Bill) Rankin, of Bruceton Mills, W.V., Kristien (Matthew) Carroll, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Dorien Lear, of Bardtown, Ky.; and grandchildren, Devon Gwartney, Jasper Morscheck, Oliver Morscheck (Bradley Morscheck and Leslie Gwartney), of Moscow, and Liam Morscheck and Charlotte Morscheck (Michael and Tiffany Morscheck), of Mount Vernon, Wash. She is also survived by her constant companion, Bogey, her Havanese puppy — they were inseparable.
The world lost a remarkable person with her passing. Her infectious smile, hearty laugh, quick sense of humor and love for her grandchildren will be missed immensely. Cathy was a free spirit. Capturing her essence would be like trying to catch the wind; you can feel it, hear it, can see the results, but cannot reach out and hold it. We know she will rest in peace on perfect sunny days at the beach watching the ocean splash on her toes. Love and miss you, Sweetie.
No services will be held at Cathy’s request and cremation has taken place. Her remains will rest on one of her favorite sunny beaches; one of her happiest places, for sure. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.