Cecelia A. Dober, 97, of Pullman, passed away May 26, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Cecelia was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Colton to Fidel and Agatha (Moser) Frei. She attended Bald Butte County School until it consolidated to Colton School in 1934. She attended Guardian Angel School and Colton High School, graduating in 1943.
Cecelia met Bill Dober while his family was harvesting for her dad on Bald Butte and they married Sept. 24, 1946. They moved to the Pullman farm, where she spent her entire life raising the family. She worked for a time at Hinrichs Egg Plant, Trent’s Grocery and Linda’s Beauty Shop. They loved attending car shows with their many convertibles, traveling with friends from the CB Radio Club and Seaport Good Sam’s Club.
Cecelia belonged to the ladies Midway Club since 1948, and played the accordion in a dance band with her sister and two brothers. They rode thousands of miles on their Harley Davidson. Cecelia and Bill helped to start the Palouse Hills CB’ers radio club. They attended the International Accordion Festival in Canada. Following Bill’s death in 1993, Cecelia cruised with her sisters to Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean. She went on tours to Branson, Tennessee and California; the highlight of her travels was a trip with family to Switzerland, her father’s homeland.
Cecelia was a member of the Thrifty Grandmothers, the Whitman Hospital Axillary and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She also attended the Albion Community Church. Cecelia was known as Cis all of her life. Through the years, she crocheted more than 300 afghans, lap robes and shoulder wraps for family, friends, residents at area care facilities, hospice patients and other homebound neighbors.
Cecelia is survived by her son, Rick Dober, and daughter Julie (Bob) Hawley, of Pullman; her grandchildren, Shauna (Matt) Hammer, of Colfax; Anna (Dave) Germer, of Moscow; Cathy (Josh) Boardman, of Clarkston; Jon Hawley, of Pullman; four great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gavin, Cyman and Brice; sister-in-law, Esther Frei, of Clarkston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Cecelia was preceded in death by her five brothers and four sisters.
Grief never ends, but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s just the price of love.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 25 at the Albion Community Church. Cecelia will be laid to rest at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton by family at a later date.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.