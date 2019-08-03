Cecelia “Bonnie” M. Wood, 78, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born to Dorothy “Mickey” King and Eddie Herman on March 16, 1941, in North Adams, Mass. In her early life, she moved all around the country as her father served in the U.S. Navy. Her future husband, Jack Wood, worked next door to Bonnie in Dodge City, Kan., and they later met in Mead, Kan. They were married Sept. 7, 1963, in Deary. They were just short of celebrating their 56th anniversary.
With her love of cooking, they owned and operated Jack and Bonnie’s Restaurant in Deary. Later, she cooked at sororities and fraternities at the University of Idaho and Washington State University. Bonnie worked as a travel agent and got to travel all of Europe (Italy was her favorite). Jack and Bonnie also traveled to Hawaii and enjoyed cruises to the Bahamas, Mexico and Alaska.
She loved people and was very personable and caring. When she wasn’t working, she loved bowling, where she was on leagues in Moscow and Clarkston; bingo, where she organized monthly bus trips to the Coeur d’Alene Casino; and fishing, where she could relax and be with Jack. She loved her family and friends. Bonnie was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Wood, of Clarkston; daughter Diana (Mark) Zagelow, of Lewiston; son Mike Wood (Alecia), of Airway Heights, Wash.; granddaughters Kirsten Wood, of Florida, and Ashlyn Zagelow, of Lewiston; grandsons Joshua Wood, of Florida, Devin Zagelow, of Lewiston, and Connor Wood, of Airway Heights, Wash.; sister Kathy (Ernest) Dailey, of Coppers Cove, Texas; sister-in-law Lorraine Wood, of Deary; nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Lucky and Lady.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Herman; her father, Eddie Herman; her mother-in-law, Grace Wood; her father-in-law, Maurice Wood; and her brother-in-law, Gerald Wood.
A viewing is set for 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A memorial/celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday with Deacon Fred Schmidt as the officiant. A graveside burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary.