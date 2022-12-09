Cecile Shelton Brooks died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan in Moscow at the age of 98.
Cecile was born April 2, 1924, in Corralis, Ore. Cecile attended Corvallis schools through junior year. In high school, she moved to Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School. She then attended University of Idaho for two years.
While working at her father’s store in downtown Moscow, Sheltons Paper House, she met her husband, Bruce Lloyd Brooks. Cecile worked secretary jobs at universities that Bruce worked at over the years, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Illinois, they did overseas work in Pakistan, India and Jamaica as well. She also worked at Stepping Stones in Moscow.
Cecile and Bruce married July 5, 1943, in Moscow. They were married for 73 years until Bruce’s death in 2016. Cecile enjoyed traveling, bridge, sewing and cooking.
Preceded in death by parents, Wilbur Shelton and Miriam Corl Shelton; husband Bruce; siblings Bruce Shelton and sister Ruth Hartman; and sons Marc, Gary and Tim.
Cecile is survived by her children Jane Stratton (John) and Leo Brooks; daughters-in-law Barbara Brooks and Cheryl Brooks; grandchildren, Jennifer Tippett (Jerry), Laura Siebol (Mike), Courtenay Havers (Phil), Christine Stratton and Mike Stratton (Sali); and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2023. Memorial donations may be made to the Moscow Employees Fund at Good Samaritan in gratitude of the kind care she received there.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.