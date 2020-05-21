Celeste Magnie, of Genesee, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home in Genesee. She was 52.
Celeste was born Dec. 28, 1967, in Bellflower, Calif., to Cliff and Nancy Robinson. Celeste spent most of her life in California, where she worked in construction and repair in Ventura and as a document control clerk in Yreka. Celeste married William Magnie on July 2, 2009, in Yreka and they moved to Genesee in 2016. She was an active member at Beacon Baptist Church in Central Point and White Pine Baptist Church in Moscow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Roy Edwards; and Everett, her infant son. She is survived by her husband, William, at their home in Genesee; son Devin Arrigo; daughter Amber Arrigo; and stepson Garrett Magnie. She was “Nana” to Rhylene, Van, Daisy and Magnolia Magnie; Zaylynn Arrigo; and Makenna and Hunter Bilyeu.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you spend time helping a local charity or animal shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.