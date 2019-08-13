Charlene Joyce Pratt, age 50, peacefully passed away at her Pullman home the morning of Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Charlene was the daughter of Joyce and Lanny Gustin, of Pullman. She was born June 9, 1969, in Pullman and attended Pullman schools. Since graduating from Pullman High School, “Char” was employed by Community Child Care Center, Washington State University and was participating with Boost Collaborative at the time of her passing. Charlene was preceded in death by her father, Charles Pratt.
Charlene dearly loved her parents and her home, as well as having a great fondness for children and kitties. In her memory, any donations may be made to Pullman Child Welfare.
No services will be held. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
