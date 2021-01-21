Charles “Brian” Cunningham was born Dec. 18, 1929, to Charles and Nina Cunningham in Hollywood, Calif. Brian was surrounded by family at his passing Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Deary.
Brian grew up in Northern California with his four sisters, who always said he was Mom’s favorite. Brian and his father built a wooden speed boat and his love for woodworking and craftsmanship lasted a lifetime. In Sacramento, Calif., he raced stock cars, enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 and was a Korean War Veteran. Brian was honored to be chosen to participate with other veterans and tour the war memorials in Washington, D.C., with the Honor Flight. He loved his country and fellow men and raised his children and grandchildren to honor veterans and their country. He proudly has one grandson serving in the U.S. Army.
Brian started working as a teenager alongside his father at a lumber company. Over his 40-plus-year career, he drove an 18-wheeler, was a warehouse manager and owned a window shop. His love was driving; going through the Sierra Nevadas weekly, he knew every tip and trick there was to cross the mountain passes. After retiring at the age of 64, Brian went back to work for the same company and continued driving part time. He retired a second time and moved to Deary with his wife, Gail, where he enjoyed a wonderful life with family and many new friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Charles Cunningham; mother Nina (Horne) Cunningham; sisters Nancy Holtzman and Shirley Henrikson; along with his beloved dogs, KC and Sarah.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gail (Rowland) Cunningham, of Deary; sisters Kay Randell, of Angels Camp, Calif., and Sandy Watson, of Belmont, Calif.; children Marty (Jackie) Cunningham, of Sacramento; Sam (Mackay) Cunningham, of McKinleyville, Calif.; Helen (Ted) Heusuk, of Sacramento; Michael (Angela) Pope, of Lewiston; and Brian (Amy) Pope, of Deary; as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Brian was loved by many and will be missed by all. He is at peace and with the Lord.
There will be a graveside service for family and close friends. A celebration and memorial dinner will follow in early April. The time and day will be announced.
Donations on his behalf can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
* As Brian would always say, “Wash your hands!”
