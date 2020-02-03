Charlotte Ione McCallum, 85, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home in Troy following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 5, 1934, to Jesse Wallace “Fats” Espy and Pearl Clyde Espy at the family homestead near Potlatch.
Charlotte graduated from Potlatch High School. She had many adventures from the plains of Wisconsin where she met her first husband, Herman Furchtenicht, to Lewiston and then to her final home in Troy, where she lived with her second love, Durward “Lanky” McCallum.
Charlotte had the pleasure of working in many different fields before finally retiring as a secretary from the Elks Lodge in Moscow, not to mention the years of joy helping her sister with the family business at Lochsa River Outfitters as often as she could.
She is survived by her siblings, Buck Espy, Sherry Nygaard, Beverly (Garry) Jones, Jack Espy, Mick Espy, Lynn Espy and Sharon Bryant; five children, Jeanne (Terry) Van Meeteren, Randy Furchtenicht, Mark (Pam) Furchtenicht, Michael (Sherry) Furchtenicht and Teri McCallum; eight grandchildren, Shane McCallum, Tyler Furchtenicht, Drew Furchtenicht, Vanessa McCallum, Kayla (Marco) Bosnich, Dalton Minden, Sam Furchtenicht and Ben Furchtenicht; and multiple great-grandchildren.
Charlotte will be missed but never forgotten.
A service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Freeze Church, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch.
A celebration of life will follow.