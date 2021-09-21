Chelsey M. Meckel, 34, a resident of Troy, passed away at her home in Troy.
Chelsey was born Feb. 5, 1987, to Shane and Tina (Schott) Meckel. She attended Potlatch schools, graduating from the Potlatch High School in 2005. She made her home at Potlatch and later moved to Troy. Chelsey was a housekeeper for several years, cleaning home for family and close friends. Chelsey was a gifted artist who painted and made jewelry.
Survivors include her mother, Tina (Douglas) Wickham, of Albion; her father, Shane (Shelly) Meckel, of Potlatch; paternal grandfather Richard Meckel, of Potlatch; and paternal grandmother Lawayne Meckel, of Tensed, Idaho.
A private family urn burial will be held at a later date at the Freeze Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences for the family at kramercares.com.