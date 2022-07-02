Cheryl Ann Good, 56, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Lacrosse Health and Rehab in Coeur d’Alene.
Cheryl was born Nov. 30, 1965, in Moscow to Dale and Bonnie (Jensen) Good. She attended the Potlatch Schools and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1984.
In 1987, she moved to Florida to attend flight attendant school. She later moved back to Potlatch.
Cheryl worked at the Best Western in Moscow as a housekeeper for a few years. She later worked at the Hilltop in Pullman for a few years. She then worked at the Good Samaritan Village in Moscow for 19 years until health reasons forced her to retire.
Cheryl enjoyed embroidery and crocheting.
Survivors include her parents, Dale and Bonnie Good, of Potlatch; brother, Darryl Good, of Sacramento; and two sisters, Ruby L. Sheaffer, of Tounganoxie, Kan., and Rhonda Privatsky, of Boise.
A memorial service for Cheryl will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow, with Pastor Dan Baily officiating.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.