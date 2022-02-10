Chris J. Stone, 67, of Spotsylvania County, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Fredricksburg, Va., surrounded by family. He was born in Wichita, Kan., on Dec. 30, 1953, to Orville Franklin Stone and Elenore Louise Stone. He was a loving and devoted husband to Shirley for 47 years.
He had a passion for his pets. Walking his dogs and caring for his cats provided many hours of pleasure. Chris started his working career in Silicon Valley, Calif., working on hard drives. He finally worked for many years at EG&G in Dahlgren, Va., where he made many friends who were impressed with his work ethic and effort to always be helpful and forthright. He was always available to assist anyone who lacked his computer skills at home or at work.
Chris was a devoted husband, father and “papa” who never hesitated to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed one. His final wishes were for his body to be donated to science in the hopes that his misfortune might help someone else who finds themselves with the same devastating diagnosis.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 47 years, Shirley Ann Stone; children Christopher James Stone (wife Gia), of Spotsylvania, Va., and Elizabeth Naomi Stone (husband Joe), of Seattle; grandchildren Daniel James Stone and Mason Luca Stone; and his brothers, Steven Stone, of Pullman, Gary Stone (wife Kathy), and Dennis Stone.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, N.C. 27715.