Christie Renee Mathwig, 63, of Troy, passed away peacefully at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born March 4, 1958, in Moscow to her mother, Carmilita Rowland, and father, Richard Mathwig. Christie was raised in Troy, attending Troy elementary and high school, where she engaged in many activities (drill team/cheerleading, Campfire Girls, theater, etc.). Christie graduated from Troy High School in 1976 and continued on to further her education, though did not complete it in full.
At the age of 17, she was diagnosed with a disease called Friedreich’s ataxia, a form of muscular dystrophy which slowly reduces muscle capacity within the body. For many years, Christie was mobile utilizing a walker or cane at times until she reached the age of 34, where she became wheelchair-bound. This did not slow her down. Christie welcomed a daughter, LaLania Mathwig, into the world Aug. 18, 1992, following many hardships she had faced. She raised her daughter while engaging in AA, Alanon, church, Bible studies and more.
Christie enjoyed shopping, dressing nicely (matching everything from her hair ties to her jewelry, clothes, socks and shoes) — ask anyone who knew her. She was known for her elegant and extravagant decorations and parties she would host, bringing people together to enjoy each other’s company.
Christie truly was an inspiration to her family, friends and in the many communities in which she was involved in bringing joy and laughter wherever she went. She is survived by her daughter, LaLania Murphy; sister, Cynthia Mathwig; and many of her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carmilita Rowland; father, Richard Mathwig; and brother, Daniel Mathwig.
Family, friends and the many lives who were touched by Christie are invited to attend the memorial service at 4 p.m. June 5 at Bridge Bible Fellowship, 960 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Please bring a dish to share for a potluck, to reminisce on what Christie loved to host following the service to celebrate her life.
