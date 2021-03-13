Christine Diane Yockey, of Elk River, affectionately called “Chrissy” by her husband, passed into glory with the rising sun, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her son’s home in Moscow at the age of 69, surrounded by so many family and precious friends, as was her final wish.
Christine was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Clarkston to Robert D. and Norma A. (Calene) Pfiester. She attended early grade school in St. Maries and the remainder of her school years in Elk River. She married Christopher Mattson in Elk River in 1967. They had four children and they divorced in 1984. She and Larry Yockey, her husband of 35 years, were acquainted as teens, and then reacquainted in February 1986, and have been together ever since.
In her lifetime, she worked at many different jobs, including as a laundry attendant at Gritman Memorial Hospital, waitress and cook at numerous cafes, stay-at-home mom of four children, and babysitter of many. She worked as a tree stand surveyor and tree planter for the U.S. Forest Service, seasonal cowpoke and ranch hand for several area cattle ranchers during roundup, caregiver and cook at a handful of local nursing homes and home care agencies, camp cook where Larry was a hunting guide, bookkeeper for she and Larry’s mechanic business, cashier at both Troy Market and Sunset Mart, and drove school bus for Whitepine School District for several years.
Christine served as an EMT for the Elk River Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance for many years after certification through Gritman Medical Center. She studied for a time to become a midwife, though that dream was not fully realized. She became the second woman ever to be on the Latah County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, and was an active member of North Idaho A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle Organization.
Her favorite pastimes were raising and riding horses; riding motorcycles; raising goats, chickens, cows, dogs and plants; and fostering and rehabilitating all manner of animals in need, including one well-loved raccoon, a deer that would eat cookies out of her hand and one calf that would come have morning coffee with her every day. She cherished all children, not just her own, and became affectionately known as “Momma Chris” or “Grama Chris” by so many over her 69 years. She loved her best-friendships, chasing cows, family gatherings, artful expression, sewing and crochet. Chris always had a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes, a smile that touched your soul and a heart that radiated unconditional love for people and animals. Anyone who ever met her loved her instantly.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Yockey, and her mother, Norma Pfiester, both of Elk River; children Elizabeth (Troy) Boyer, of Harvard, and Dustin Mattson and Jason Mattson, both of Moscow; sister Cheryl (Tim) Brinkley; five stepchildren, Kathy Yockey, Ross (Angela) Howard, Heather Yockey, Kerri (James) Polson and Troy Boyer. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, Heidi, Alyssa, Nathan, Collin, Ashley, Dylan, Taylor, Tyler, Sam, Trevor, Kyle, Kassidi, Morgan, Taylor, Bailey and Holden; six great-grandchildren, Kayloni, Rylann, Hoyt, Carter, Remi and Wylder; also countless friends, children and grandchildren of her heart.
Christine was preceded in death by her father, Robert Pfiester; a son, Jeremiah Mattson; brother Steven Pfiester; sister Kathleen Taylor; and grandson Patrick Boyer. She is dearly loved and sorely missed.
She will be laid to rest at Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. The family suggests memorial donations can be made in her honor to the Elk River Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and online condolences can be made at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.