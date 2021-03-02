Claude W. Orr Jr., 87, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
He was born Oct. 3, 1933, to Claude Sr. and Genevie “Jeanie” Orr in Chehalis, Wash. He was the youngest of six children.
Claude was raised by his grandma, Martha Snyder, in Packwood, Wash., after his mother passed when he was about 18 months old. After his grandma passed away, he moved to Riffe, Wash., with his dad and his stepmother, Maggie. He then moved to Randle, Wash., with his dad and started high school there. He moved to Mount Vernon to live in a boarding house with his brother, Oliver, and finished high school. This is where he met his first wife, Janet West. They were blessed with three sons, Chris, Rick and Lonnie. Claude’s father-in-law, Willie, got him his first job in construction. Willie and his wife, Dorothy, stayed close to Claude even after the marriage with Janet ended in divorce, twice.
He met his second wife, Vergie, while out dancing. They enjoyed traveling and sightseeing. He met the love of his life, Bonnie, while taking dance lessons. They were married in December 1985. They enjoyed traveling, fishing and just being together.
Claude was a crane operator for 41 years. He spent 67 years as an active member of the Local 302 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He helped build the Kingdome in Seattle, as well as many other buildings in and around the area. He enjoyed woodworking and has made several beautiful pieces of furniture.
Claude was preceded in death by his mom, Jeanie; dad Claude Sr.; grandmother Martha Snyder; brother Alfred; sisters Kathleen, Flora and Marianne; sons Rick and Lonnie; and his beautiful wife, Bonnie.
He is survived by his son, Chris Orr; stepdaughter Ellen (John) Herrell; grandchildren Lisa (Neil) Akers, Leslie Orr, Lynnette (Josh) Aldridge, Bobby Orr, Kristi (Brandon) Elsberry and Shawn (Dawn) Orr; 14 great-grandchildren; six (almost seven) great-great-grandchildren; and numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces who all adored him and will miss him greatly.
There will be a celebration of life on from noon to 3 p.m. March 6, 2021, at his home, 2202 10th Ave., Clarkston. Because of COVID-19, it will be open house style and outside in his backyard.