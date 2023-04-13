Claudia Marie Pacioni, 69, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital due to complications from cancer.

She was born Oct. 13, 1953, in Olympia. She grew up in Chehalis, Wash. She later lived in the Seattle area.

Claudia had many jobs throughout her life; including working as a photographer and graphic artist for a local paper, a florist and a farm hand at Carnation Farms.