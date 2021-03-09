Claudine E. Gannon

Claudine was born Sept. 12, 1925, in Selma, Calif., to parents Roy J. Gordon and Betty Merle (Robertson). Claudine’s family moved to San Pedro, Calif., around 1927, where she attended Leland Elementary, Richard Henry Dana Junior High and San Pedro High School, graduating in 1943.
While attending San Pedro High, Claudine met the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) F. Gannon Jr. They were married Dec. 19, 1944, during WWII, and their marriage lasted until Jerry’s death in 1995.
Claudine was a happy, optimistic, strong and independent woman who worked as a business manager for many years at Maywood-Bell Ford. Jerry and Claudine retired in 1974 and moved to Mohave Valley, Ariz., where they enjoyed gardening, playing in the Colorado River, square dancing and hosting family reunions. Claudine’s other hobbies included family genealogy, crocheting, knitting, sewing, reading and baking. Claudine’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren still try to recreate favorite Grandma Claudine recipes.
Claudine and Jerry built a cabin in Republic, Wash., and became “snowbirds,” dividing their winters and summers between Arizona and Washington. In her later years when her eyesight was failing, Claudine moved to Moscow in 1999. She lived at Good Samaritan Village Moscow for the remainder of her life, near her daughter Nora. Claudine enjoyed the Good Samaritan community, as well as the quality life and entertainment of a small university town.
Claudine died peacefully at home Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the rich age of 95. Her infectious smile, kind demeanor and positive attitude will be missed by all who knew her. Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and sister Marylin (Gordon) Elmadolar. She is survived by her five children, Susan Gannon, Denise Gannon, Patrick (Terry) Gannon, Nora (Paul) Jehn and John (Lisa) Gannon. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family suggests memorial to Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.