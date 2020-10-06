Clifford D. Osborne, 72, a resident of Potlatch, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Clifford was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Moscow to Thomas and Freida (Fahl) Osborne. He attended his schooling at Potlatch and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1966. Cliff worked as a hunting guide for one season until he married Linda Cone, of Princeton, in May 1969, and they made their home in Moscow. He attended the University of Idaho and earned his Bachelor of Science in wildlife management in May 1972.
Cliff and Linda welcomed their son, Bryan Clifford Osborne, in February 1972. Cliff, Linda and Bryan moved to Orofino in 1974 and he began working for Carney Pole Co. as their forest manager and then was promoted to district manager. While working for Carney Pole, Cliff became extremely knowledgeable with cedar poles and their byproducts. Cliff and Linda welcomed daughter, Kimberly Ann Osborne in May 1976. He worked at Carney Pole until the business closed in 1984. He also worked a variety of logging/woods-related jobs, along with owning and operating a successful horseshoeing business, and then went to work for Ron Ponozzo Trucking.
In 1986, Cliff and his family moved back to Potlatch to build their home on Osborne family property. Cliff and his younger brother, Mike, began their own logging business and he continued to log until he went to work for the state of Idaho as one of their logging safety advisers in 1988. He retired from the state of Idaho logging safety in 2010 and then went back to logging with his brother, son and nephew until his health did not allow him to continue.
Cliff leaves behind his wife of over 50 years, Linda, of Potlatch; son Bryan C. Osborne, wife Hope Osborne, of Princeton; a daughter, Kimberly A. Osborne, of Harvard; four brothers, Carl Dean Osborne, of Moscow, Thomas Joe Osborne, wife Justine Osborne, of Lewiston, Harold Lee Osborne, of Onaway, and Michael Claude Osborne, wife Beth Osborne, of Potlatch; six grandchildren, Alisha Fish (Josh), Trevor Osborne, Devan Carpenter, Jordan Osborne, Jade Osborne and Danaira Carpenter; three great-grandchildren, Payeton, Rylie and Eli; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Shirley Osborne and sister-in-law Sandy Osborne.
A memorial service for Cliff will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Road, Princeton, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. A catered dinner will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to Kootenai Clinic Cancer Services, 1440 E. Mullan Avenue, Post Falls, ID, 83854, Kindred Hospice, 1610 NE Eastgate Blvd. Suite 610, Pullman, WA 99163, or to Cayuse Kids Saddle Club, P.O. Box 152, Princeton, ID 83857.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.