Colleen “Annie” Lorraine Spencer, 67, of Elk River, passed Monday, April 13, 2020.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Keith Spencer; three children, Tina Wickham, of Washington, Katy Kilborn, of Moscow, and Josh Spencer, of Troy; and four grandchildren, Chelsey Meckel, of Idaho, Savanna, Spencer and Samuel Kilborn, of Moscow; and several nieces and nephews. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Selvidge and Doris M. (West) Selvidge; sister Vickie R. Selvidge; brother John C. Selvidge Jr.; and sister Connie J. Folger.
Annie was a ball of fire and will be greatly missed for her spunky attitude, great sense of humor and passion for Elvis Presley. A small family gathering will be held at a later date in memory of our beloved Annie. There will be no service, per Mom’s request.