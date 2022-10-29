Connie Joan Kneale, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center.
Connie was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Lewiston to Eugene and Doris (Randall) Duff. She grew up and attended school in Lewiston.
She married Dallas Groseclose June 19, 1961, at Lewiston and had two beautiful children, Lisa and Paul.
Connie and Dallas moved to Moscow in 1974. Soon after, they started Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. Connie was a homemaker while her children were growing up. She worked for a time as a receptionist for her sister, Nancy, at Hair Designers in Moscow.
Connie’s passion and love was pastoring at Full Gospel Lighthouse Church in Moscow. She served the Lord with all her heart, and with her great love of the Lord and through her testimony and counsel brought many people to the Lord. Her passion was seeing people saved and to ground them in the Word of the Lord.
Soon after moving to Moscow, Connie and Dallas met Rob and Myrna Kneale (Rob needed a new race car and Dallas had one for sale). This began a friendship that lasted the rest of their lives. After Dallas passed away in 2010 and Myrna passed away in 2015, Connie and Rob’s friendship blossomed into a romance and they were married April 7, 2018.
Connie is survived by her husband, Rob Kneale; her daughter, Lisa (James) Stimmell, of Boise; and grandchildren Hope and Michael Tucker and Libby and Dillion Groseclose. Also surviving are her stepchildren Jami (Andy) Brown, Scott (Carol) Kneale and Jim Kneale; bonus grandchildren Carl, Michelle, Jackie, Ryan, Kyle and Tyler; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dallas Groseclose; her loving son, Paul Groseclose; and her sister, Nancy Blewett.
The service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will be held after the service at the Fairgrounds.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church, 619 Sherwood St., Moscow, ID 83843.
