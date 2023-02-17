Connie Rae (Dahmen) Sever

Our sweet Connie joined family, our parents, sisters Barbara Joe Davis, Nancy Katherine Bosse and our children, Billy, Laura and William in Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Connie was born March 18, 1947, to Eugene and Hilda Dahmen, of Moscow, and raised a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church along with six sisters and her brother. Connie became a medical miracle child, undergoing successful open-heart surgery at the age of nine. As a teen, she went to work with General Telephone Company, starting as a telephone operator and graduated from Moscow High in 1965.
Connie married Bill Sever on Oct. 8, 1966, and became an Air Force wife. The following year, Bill’s U.S. Air Force tour was over and they returned to Moscow where they both went to work for GTE. After 30-plus years and many new locations, Bill (1995) and Connie (1996) both retired from GTE in Dallas and then returned to North Idaho (Coeur d’Alene) to make our home.
Few of God’s faithful have experienced greater challenges in their lives than Connie. Even fewer, have faced those trials with more inner strength, optimism and courage. Connie shared these strengths with family and friends every day … particularly in the past many months as she fought to regain health and return home. We trust our memories of her will help us all as we deal with the loss of our wonderful wife, mother and friend.
Connie is survived by Bill, husband of 56 years, and our son David, of Coeur d’Alene, sisters Betty Morasch, of Moscow, Mary Ann Jones, of Post Falls, Debbie (Jim) Su’euga, of Dayton Wash., Donna, of Moscow, and Brother Jeff, of Portland, Ore., along with many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Connie’s memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Connie will be laid to rest beside our children in Genesee.
English Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visit Connie’s online memorial at englishfuneralchapel.com.