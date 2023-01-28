Conor Thomas Richards was a bright spot in the lives of his friends and family. And he had a lot of both. You couldn’t walk down the street with Conor without running into at least one or two friends. He lived his life by his ethos “it’s easy to have friends when you’re friendly.”
Conor passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born Sept. 19, 1987, in Pullman to Tom and Tracy Richards. He was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School. Conor loved Moscow and the community that helped raise him. He was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 326 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout — the adventures and friendships Conor had with the Yetis were foundational and lifelong. He also formed friendships on the swim team, in the high school band and all that other stuff you do while growing up in a small town.
Conor attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism in 2010. He worked at the VandalStore, where he started as a freshman in 2006. Conor was an ardent Vandal fan and enjoyed attending Vandal athletic events. During his time at the University of Idaho, Conor developed and maintained friendships with many members of the Vandal community, students, staff, faculty and administration.
Conor adored his family. In addition to his parents, Tom and Tracy, and sister Kristen — Conor had a large and loving extended family. He loved spending time with them, from backyard barbeques to camping trips at Warm Lake, in the Sawtooths, and many other “excellent adventures.” He loved each family member fiercely and always took the time to connect.
Conor was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Richards, maternal grandparents, Pedro and Betty Echanove, and paternal grandparents, Art and Theresa Richards.
Conor is survived by his mother, Tracy, and sister Kristen (Chris); his aunts and uncles Joe (Allison), Mike (Paula), Mary (Beau), Thom, Lynn, Lee, Sarah (Ken), Liz, John (Jennifer), Joe (Sue), Paul (Lori), Steve (Cathy), Pete (Sandy); his great-aunt Mary-Ann; his cousins Travis, Lucas, Claire, Kaylin, Sam, Pearl, Lydia, Ian, Abby, Anastasia, Conrad, Alexandra, Meghan, Genevieve, Hailey, Hannah, Andrew, Bradley, Kendall, Austin, Jackson, Alyssa and their families; and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, SMART Transit, or your local Ronald McDonald House.
“Remember, George, no man is a failure who has friends.”
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.