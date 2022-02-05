Craig Culbertson, 65, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
He was born April 24, 1956, to Dale Clayton and Helen Elaine (Rubin) Culbertson in Colfax. Craig grew up in Colfax, attending Colfax High School. He was very active in sports, specifically basketball and football, and graduated with the class of 1974. After high school, he went on to attend Washington State University, where he received a degree in agricultural education and graduated cum laude in 1978. While attending college, he started his coaching career at Colfax High School where he coached for more than 30 years.
Following college, he started farming with his parents in the Onecho area. He married Melanie Gronholz in 1980, and together they raised four children, Rachell, Ryan, Levi and Cassie, in the log home he built with his father. Craig started working for Washington State University in 2001 in the athletic department doing maintenance. He later reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Andrea, and together they were married June 8, 2019, in Oregon City, Ore. He loved music, singing and playing guitar. He was an avid sports player and fan, and also liked to play golf. He retired from WSU in May 2021. Following retirement, he and Andrea loved to travel, and they also spent much of their time together singing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Andrea, at their home in Moscow, his two sisters, Susan Jackman, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Robin Erickson (Leif), of Colfax; his four children, Rachell (Travis) Anderson, of Spokane, Ryan (Melynda) Culbertson, of Milton, Fla., Levi (Tania Valencia Hernández) Culbertson, of León, Mexico, and Cassie Miller, of Spokane; his two stepchildren, Muir and Jarré Lyman, both of Portland, Ore.; 20 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
A memorial service to celebrate Craig’s life will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Colfax High Auditorium, reception to follow in the CHS cafeteria. Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.