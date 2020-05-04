Crystal “Jean” LaBelle, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, of COVID-19 at Life Care Center in Lewiston.
She was born Oct. 21, 1932, to James and Edith Williams in Service Creek, Ore.
She was a lifetime resident of Lewiston. Jean had six children. She married Albert F. Timmins, Clifford J. LaBelle and Lyle Eberhardt, all ending in divorce.
Jean is survived by her children, Timothy James Labelle of Boise, Doris (Herb) Swinford of Lewiston, Linda (Larry) Haupt of Potlatch, Terry (Susie) Timmins of Las Vegas and Debra (David) West of Rigby, Idaho; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Everette Williams, Volney “Buck” Williams and Norman Williams; sister, Charlotte Baumgardner; and son, Steve Timmins.
The family would like to extend appreciation and gratitude to all the staff at Life Care Center of Lewiston, who she loved very much.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston was in charge of her cremation. Jean’s ashes will be taken at a later date to where her dad and brothers are buried. There will be no service due to COVID-19.