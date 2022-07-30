Crystal Marie Crozier, 46, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home in Moscow.
Crystal was born May 11, 1976, in Colfax to parents Mark and Dorothy Presnell. She grew up on the family farm, originally homesteaded by her Irish ancestors. She attended Jennings Elementary and Colfax High School, where she played several sports, including softball.
After high school, Crystal briefly attended the University of Idaho before getting her CNA certification through Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. She worked as a CNA at Latah Health, where her mom was a nurse. Crystal worked at Milestones Decisions, Inc., where she enjoyed helping clients at their residential homes and out in the community. After that, she worked for C&R Inc., a home health care company.
While working at Milestones, Crystal met her dear friend, Andrew Becker. She became a caregiver for Andrew and they never missed a chance to go on an adventure, from local events to vacationing at the Oregon coast. Andrew was a huge part of Crystal’s life, and of her family’s, until his death in 2020.
Crystal’s greatest passion was her “ohana,” her family. Her husband, Dave, and their daughter, Zoey, were the most important things in her life. Crystal and Dave met through a mutual friend in December 2012. He proposed in August 2013, and their daughter, Zoey, was born in January 2014. They were married Aug. 12, 2017, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Moscow. Crystal was an adoring and devoted wife and mother.
Crystal and Dave loved sports. They were huge Vandals fans and went to nearly every home basketball, football and volleyball game. Crystal loved to remind everyone, “Who do we hate? Boise State!” They also loved the Seattle Seahawks, and Crystal made her displeasure known when others supported opposing teams. She and Dave were big fantasy football fans and Crystal waited in anticipation for the draft picks every year.
Crystal enjoyed participating in local events. She and Zoey could be seen at farmers market, all the parades, Art Walk, trick-or-treating, or starting new traditions like pictures with Santa at the local alpaca farm. She loved to cook and delighted friends and family with the delicious things she made. She was very active in the moms’ group at her church. She loved to plan big birthday parties for Zoey.
Following her ohana, friends and community were what Crystal cared about most. Crystal was always the first to volunteer, from buying candy bars for a kid’s sports fundraiser, to offering to babysit, helping at St. Augustine’s, or bringing a meal to a new mom or anyone going through a hard time, even when she may have been going through a harder time herself. Crystal had a big heart.
Crystal was a character. She had an amazing laugh, a great smile, and she really knew how to tell a story. She had strong opinions about everything and wasn’t afraid to share them. She was a loyal and true friend, even if you didn’t deserve it. She will be greatly, greatly missed.
Crystal is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Crozier, her father, Mark Presnell, and her grandparents, Roland and Ermaleen Schlaht.
She is survived by her daughter, Zoey Crozier, of Moscow; mother Dorothy Presnell, of Portland, Ore.; brother Mike Presnell (and family), of Warren, Ore.; sister Mary Presnell, of Portland; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Roger Crozier (and family), of Moscow.