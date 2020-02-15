Dale Frederick Theurer passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Deer Park, Wash.
Dale was born May 7, 1940, in Mitchell, S.D., to Ruben Fred Theurer and Florence Harriet Ritter Theurer.
He is survived by his two children, Renea Marsh, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Brett Theurer, of Deer Park, Wash.; sister Darlene Stuart, of Laramie, Wyo.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In his younger years, he was involved with the rodeo and worked the mines in South Dakota. After moving west, he was in the lumber industry in Oregon, then moved to Washington, where he farmed, drove truck and later became an owner operator. Dale spent many years in Elko, Nev., where he also worked the mine before settling in the Lewiston area. A few of his hobbies included horses, leather working, winemaking and woodworking.