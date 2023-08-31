Dale Rodney Floch passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home in Moscow, from complications due to a progressive neurological disease.

Dale was born on April 6, 1961, in Lewiston to proud parents, Kenneth Floch and Alice Betty (Coffland) Floch. Dale was the youngest of three brothers, the baby of the family after Steve and Chris. He spent his childhood on the Floch family farm on Montgomery Ridge in Anatone. He enjoyed his childhood on the farm making memories with beloved cousins and friends. He went to Anatone School with his brothers until 1977 when Anatone and Asotin consolidated and graduated from Asotin High School in 1979. He went to Walla Walla Community College for one year and then went to work for Seward Construction building powerlines across the USA. With his job as a lineman, he traveled to many states throughout the country with his brother, Chris. They made many great memories together including a time when they wrangled an alligator from their brown, Chevy Silverado while working in Florida. Country boys causing mischief was a hallmark of Dale’s early life.

In the summer of 1983, Dale met Mary Heitstuman, of Clarkston on a sunny day boating the Snake River. Soon after, Dale left the valley for work in Colorado and when he got to the top of White Bird Grade, he decided to turn back to see if Mary was dating anyone (she wasn’t). They started dating in December of that year and after dating three weeks, Dale proposed to Mary, she said ‘yes’ and they were married six months later. In 1986, as Dale and Mary were still traveling for his job, they welcomed their first daughter, Whitney, in Colorado. They decided that life on the road wasn’t how they wanted to raise their family so after briefly residing in Asotin they then moved to Genesee in 1989. In 1990, they welcomed their second daughter, Chelsey. They resided in Genesee for 31 years and moved to Moscow in 2020.

