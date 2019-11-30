Darlene Butler, 85, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Faith Full Gospel Church in Onaway with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. A potluck dinner will be served at the Potlatch Senior Citizens building following the service. Urn burial will be at the Freeze Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.