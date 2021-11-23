David Alan Erickson passed after a hard battle with cancer Nov. 18, 2021. David was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Minneapolis.
David and his family moved to Denver in 1957 for his dad’s, Roger, career. David graduated from high school at Arapahoe High School in 1973 and moved to Fort Collins, Colo., to attend Colorado State University. David had three degrees. The first was in forestry and biostatistics. His first job out of college was in Moscow where he found the beauty of Moscow, and was quickly adopted by the Stage family who keep us close to their heart.
David’s second degree was in computer science where he moved back to Fort Collins to work for HP and Intel. After 18 years of service with HP/Intel, David wanted to give back to the world. He then went to school for a third time, earning his physician assistant degree.
He PA degree took us to Alamosa, Colo., and then to Yuma, Colo. David enjoyed his work in all these fields and the wonderful friends and family he met along the way.
David also loved sports often trying to out-do the young man; all varieties of music and singing; and theater. For those of you who knew David his wonderful spirit and outgoing crazy personality, theater was an excellent place for him to shine.
I am not sure what else David could have accomplished in his life. He was so full and enjoyed every minute of it.
David leaves behind wife Charlene, pups Tater and Lutefisk, brother Mark Erickson, aunt and uncle Don and Ida Hanna, aunt Betty Lou Erickson, many cousins, the Hillen family (he loved his nieces and nephew), the Stage family and the Mich family. David also leaves behind his dear friends who were like brothers, Phil Dubois, Jack Hanchette, Wally Deschene, and Ken (Cally) Stockton; and sisters Toni Atkinson, Julie Rus, Jenn Jones, and Missy Uyemura. There are school mates, friends from Fort Collins, Colo., Alamosa, Colo., Yuma, Colo., and so many more. He loved you all so much.
David asks for no donations in his name, but to pay it forward with kindness. Buy someone a coffee, help others in need, and please volunteer or give blood. Please remember him with your best memory.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.