With heartfelt sadness David Allen Ulrick, of Garfield, passed away at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital from complications of ALS. David was surrounded by his close family.

David was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Taopi, Minn., to George and Edythe Ulrick, (Stern). David attended several schools growing up due to his father being in the United States Air Force, which included schools in Minnesota, Florida, Texas, Labrador, New England and Ohio.

David joined the United States Air Force on July 13, 1966, in Cincinnati. He spent four years serving with dignity and honor as a Crew Chief working on KC-135 aircraft in various locations including Guam and ended his service at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, in 1970 with rank of Staff Sergeant. While at Fairchild AFB, David met the love of his life Roberta Sue Hathaway of Garfield. David and Sue were married Sept. 1, 1967, and had two wonderful daughters, Charlene and Cheryl. David and Sue enjoyed 55 years together.