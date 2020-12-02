The day before Thanksgiving, the Palouse lost a longtime friend, role model and all-around great guy.
David Evan Jones was born in Boise on Feb. 22, 1951, to John and Ruth Jones. He grew up in Moses Lake, Wash., where he developed a love for wrestling and met his wife, Carla. He attended Washington State University on a wrestling scholarship, where he wrestled his way to third in the Pac-8 his junior year. He and Carla married and moved to Moscow in 1973.
Dave started working for Hayden Ross and Co. in Moscow as a CPA out of college, became a partner and then managing partner. He started and built HRC’s first wealth management practice, and in 2017 left to start Northstar Financial Management with his daughter, Kaitlin, to provide independent fiduciary wealth management services to his friends on the Palouse and beyond.
To know Dave was to love Dave, and there were many routes to knowing him. He volunteered for 15 years as the head coach for the Moscow Wrestling Club, often traveling across the state to see his wrestlers compete. He coached his kids’ T-ball, softball and baseball teams for Moscow Parks and Rec. He was active in Rotary, advised many local startups and established businesses, and sat on the board of the Festival of Ballet. But he always made time for golf, because he was always “this” close to perfecting his golf swing; not even chemo treatment could keep him off the course.
Dave was a teller of stories, a lover of music, an enthusiastic world traveler, a builder of playhouses, decks, docks and retaining walls, with the help of friends who actually knew what they were doing (you know who you are — thank you). He was a teacher, a coach and a problem solver, who found joy and fulfillment in guiding his clients, family, friends (and anyone else who was curious, honestly) through life’s financial complexities and vexing moral questions to reach a place of confidence. He led by example, with intelligence and wisdom, and an eye always on what was fair and in line with values that we can all admire.
He is survived by his wife, Carla, in Moscow; daughter Charlotte, in San Diego; son Ben, in Portland, Ore.; daughters Shannon and Kaitlin, in Moscow; and grandchildren Mauer, Leif, Jacob, Lily, Fox, Jack, Alder and Virginia, all of whom feel incredibly lucky to have known and loved him deeply. He gave them unfailing love and wisdom, usually communicated through song lyrics, and always exactly what they needed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in memorium to the Moscow Wrestling Club or the Moscow Education Foundation. And his children would like all who knew him to please remember that “you’ve got to get up every morning, put a smile on your face and show the world all the love in your heart.”
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.