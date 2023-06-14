David Leon Hutton

David Leon Hutton, of Moscow, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home in Moscow. He was 66.

Dave was born March 26, 1957, in Rupert, Idaho to Norman and Billie Hutton. He was raised in Rupert and graduated from Minidoka High School in 1975. He moved to Boise and attended Boise State University. During his time in Boise, he started his funeral director apprenticeship at Gibson’s Funeral Home. In 1976, he met Theresa Stoddard and they were married Feb. 12, 1977, and their first son Christopher Blair was born later that year.

The young family packed up and moved to the bay area, where Dave attended San Francisco Mortuary College graduating in December of 1978. They returned to Boise in 1979 where Dave went back to work for Gibson’s and Cloverdale Funeral Homes until 1982. During that stint in Boise, they welcomed two more sons, Phillip Norman and Mathew David. After a short stop in Buhl, at Hopkins Funeral Chapel, Dave and his family moved to Great Falls, Mont., and he worked for O’Conner Funeral Home from 1983-1986. In June of 1986 they moved to Moscow, where Dave would operate Short’s Funeral Chapel for over 30 years. He and his wife Terry purchased Short’s in 2008.