David Leon Hutton, of Moscow, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home in Moscow. He was 66.
Dave was born March 26, 1957, in Rupert, Idaho to Norman and Billie Hutton. He was raised in Rupert and graduated from Minidoka High School in 1975. He moved to Boise and attended Boise State University. During his time in Boise, he started his funeral director apprenticeship at Gibson’s Funeral Home. In 1976, he met Theresa Stoddard and they were married Feb. 12, 1977, and their first son Christopher Blair was born later that year.
The young family packed up and moved to the bay area, where Dave attended San Francisco Mortuary College graduating in December of 1978. They returned to Boise in 1979 where Dave went back to work for Gibson’s and Cloverdale Funeral Homes until 1982. During that stint in Boise, they welcomed two more sons, Phillip Norman and Mathew David. After a short stop in Buhl, at Hopkins Funeral Chapel, Dave and his family moved to Great Falls, Mont., and he worked for O’Conner Funeral Home from 1983-1986. In June of 1986 they moved to Moscow, where Dave would operate Short’s Funeral Chapel for over 30 years. He and his wife Terry purchased Short’s in 2008.
He loved Moscow and the Palouse, and it is where he called home. He served the communities with all he had. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving on the parish council twice, St. Mary’s School Board, St. Mary’s School Foundation Board, Hospice of the Palouse, Idaho Funeral Service Association and the Idaho State Board of Morticians. Dave struggled with alcohol for several years, and in 2008 he made the decision to get sober, and became a staple in the recovery circles on the Palouse. He always served and helped people, one step at a time, and was currently serving on the Latah Recovery Center Board.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa of Moscow, His Sons; Chris (Mandy) Hutton of Pullman, Phil Hutton of Moscow, Mat Hutton of Lewiston, grandsons Leon, Dominic, Dylan, Dalton, Hudson, and granddaughter Delaney, sisters Tammy (Wayne) Bible of Green River, Wyo., and Tracy Nichols of Cedar Ridge, Colo., father- and mother-in-law Blair and Sally Stoddard of Boise, sisters-in-law Kandace (Gail) Fenwick and Suzanne (Terry) David of Boise, daughter-in-law Sophia Hutton of Moscow and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. Burial will take place following Mass at the Moscow Cemetery with a reception following at the St. Mary’s Family Center.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., Moscow, ID 83843 or the Moscow Food Bank, P.O. Box 9106 Moscow, ID 83843.
