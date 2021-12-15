David Martin Shove went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
He was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Moscow to Martin and Ruth Dahl Shove. The family moved to Juliaetta when he was 4 years old. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1959 and from Northwest Nazarene College in 1969. He worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for 30 years, retiring in 1999.
David married the love of his life, Kathy Mattoon, on Oct. 3, 1970. They had 51 wonderful years together. David liked to collect coins and did some woodworking. He especially liked to spend time doing anything with his kids and grandkids. Coaching T-ball and baseball while their kids were in grade school. He liked to go hunting with his son. David was an active member of the Juliaetta Nazarene Church in Juliaetta. He taught Sunday school, worked with the youth, and served as missionary president and on the church board.
David is survived by his wife, Kathy, at their Juliaetta home; daughter Janel and husband Bob Nickel, of Lewiston; son Perry Shove, of Juliaetta; and three grandchildren, Johnny Nickel, of Lewiston, Jeff and wife Teraysa Nickel, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Carrie Nickel, of Lewiston.
There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Juliaetta Nazarene Church, 516 State St. There will be a dinner at the Kendrick Senior Center immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juliaetta Nazarene Church, P.O. Box 349, Juliaetta, ID 83535, or J-K Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 182, Kendrick, ID 83537.
A special thank you to Elite Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care they gave David in the last few months. We appreciate all of you.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.