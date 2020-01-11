David Norie Banks died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Salem Ore.; born Dec. 3, 1930 in Seattle, to William Carr Banks and Mary (Norie) Banks. Lived in Seattle, Ocean Park, Bellevue, Redmond; Moscow; Santa Monica and Reseda Calif. Grad of Moscow High School, University of Idaho (BSCE), & University of Washington (MSCE). Also attended Cal Tech. Employed by Boeing 1952-1995 as a drafter, Structural Designer and Systems Configurator, also by Douglas ’57-’58. Served in Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps ’50-’52, and in U.S. Army 151 Combat Engineer Battalion in Korea ’53-’54.
Married Jeane (Sowers) Banks in 1955, three children: Lorie (Preston), MaryRuth (Kevin), Carol (Donald); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Active in Lake Hills Community Club, East Bellevue Community Council (’89-’91), precinct committeeman, artist, handyman, traveler, camper, backpacker, hiker, volkswalker, skier, kayaker, sail boater, bicycler, piano doodler, actor, barbershop singer, photographer, reader, collector and Libertarian. An agnostic fascinated by religions and their paradoxes.
He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren and greats, and by sisters Susan Womeldorff of Bellevue and Molly Banks of Salem.