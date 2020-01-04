David Paul “Bummer” Bumgarner passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Moscow, with his wife of 38 years, Kathleen, at his side.
David was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Moscow, to Marguerite Yangel Bumgarner and Thomas Stair Bumgarner. He attended the Ursuline Academy for eight years, during which time he enjoyed interacting with the nuns, being a troublemaker with his friends, and learning a lifetime love of fishing, shooting and reloading from his father, who passed away when David was 16 years old. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961, including a stint as an aviation parts specialist in the Panama Canal Zone, where he continued his career in mischief-making.
Being a parts man suited David to a “T” and he worked for several dealerships and auto parts stores in the Moscow area, including McGraw Auto Parts and Willett Bros.
Following a brief stint as an “old retired guy,” David returned to the parts business and worked at the University of Idaho in Facilities Shop Stores. After his final retirement, he enjoyed four-wheeling and target shooting with his friends, along with househusband duties at home.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard Anderson, Thomas Bumgarner and Bruce Bumgarner.
David is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sister-in-law, Colleen Bumgarner; two nieces, Cathy (Arthur) Boysen and Nancy (Noel) Barnes; and a nephew, Robert (Janice) Bumgarner.
David’s family would like to express their deep appreciation to his longtime friends and honorary family, including his “grand-neighbors,” for their support and care during his illness.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moscow Ambulance Co., in care of the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, 229 Pintail Lane, Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.